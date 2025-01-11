How to Pick the Predators vs. Capitals Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 11 Published 12:36 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Looking to place some wagers on the upcoming contest (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals at Bridgestone Arena Below, we submit our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Predators vs. Capitals Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Saturday’s over/under of 6 goals 17 times this season.

In Washington’s 42 games this season, 24 have finished with more goals than Saturday’s over/under of 6.

The Predators score 2.44 goals per game, compared to the Capitals’ average of 3.62, adding up to 0.1 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.

This game’s over/under is 0.3 more than the 5.7 goals these two teams allow per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -123

The Predators are 10-13 this season when favored on the moneyline.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -123 or shorter, Nashville has put together an 8-12 record (winning 40.0% of its games).

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.2%.

Capitals Moneyline: +103

Washington has 13 wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 20 times).

The Capitals have won 12 games with moneyline odds of +103 or longer (in 19 such games).

Washington has a 49.3% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Washington 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 34 points.

With 14 goals and 16 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the most important contributors for Nashville with his 30 points (0.7 per game).

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 30 points. He’s contributed 19 assists.

In the 32 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .904, 25th in the league.

Capitals Points Leaders

Dylan Strome’s 12 goals and 33 assists in 42 contests give him 45 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Aliaksei Protas is pivotal for Washington’s attack with 36 total points (0.9 per game), including 18 goals and 18 assists through 42 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has seven goals and 26 assists, for a season point total of 33.

Logan Thompson has a .917 save percentage (ninth-best in the league), with 571 total saves, while allowing 52 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put together a 17-2-3 record between the posts for Washington this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/3/2025 Canucks W 3-0 Away -191 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals – Home -123 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home – 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home –

Capitals’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/6/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -155 1/8/2025 Canucks W 2-1 Home -182 1/10/2025 Canadiens L 3-2 Home -223 1/11/2025 Predators – Away +103 1/14/2025 Ducks – Home – 1/16/2025 Senators – Away – 1/18/2025 Penguins – Home –

Nashville vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

