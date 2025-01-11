How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11
Eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
