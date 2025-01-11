How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 11 Published 1:17 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at Texas Longhorns

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

