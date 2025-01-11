How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12 Published 8:19 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Texas Longhorns versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of seven games on the Sunday college basketball slate that includes an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

