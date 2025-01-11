How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12
Published 8:19 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Texas Longhorns versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of seven games on the Sunday college basketball slate that includes an SEC team in action.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
