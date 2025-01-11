How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 11

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) are traveling to face the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) for a matchup of SEC rivals at Moody Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Longhorns allow to opponents.
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
  • The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 30th.
  • The Volunteers record 12.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Longhorns allow (64.9).
  • Tennessee has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns are shooting 50.3% from the field, 15% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Texas has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 64th.
  • The Longhorns average 25.6 more points per game (82.7) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.1).
  • Texas has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season at home, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).
  • Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last year, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.
  • Tennessee made 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Texas scored 77.6 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged on the road (73.0).
  • In 2023-24, the Longhorns conceded 14.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (77.5).
  • At home, Texas knocked down 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Texas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.7%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2024 Northwestern State W 77-53 Moody Center
1/4/2025 @ Texas A&M L 80-60 Reed Arena
1/7/2025 Auburn L 87-82 Moody Center
1/11/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Moody Center
1/15/2025 @ Oklahoma Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Lloyd Noble Center
1/18/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

