How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 11

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) are traveling to face the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) for a matchup of SEC rivals at Moody Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Longhorns allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 30th.

The Volunteers record 12.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Longhorns allow (64.9).

Tennessee has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 50.3% from the field, 15% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Texas has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 64th.

The Longhorns average 25.6 more points per game (82.7) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.1).

Texas has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season at home, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).

Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last year, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.

Tennessee made 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Texas scored 77.6 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged on the road (73.0).

In 2023-24, the Longhorns conceded 14.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (77.5).

At home, Texas knocked down 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Texas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.7%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State W 67-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/29/2024 Northwestern State W 77-53 Moody Center 1/4/2025 @ Texas A&M L 80-60 Reed Arena 1/7/2025 Auburn L 87-82 Moody Center 1/11/2025 Tennessee Moody Center 1/15/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center 1/18/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

id: