How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream – January 11
Published 7:11 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) are traveling to face the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) for a matchup of SEC rivals at Moody Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
- The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 30th.
- The Volunteers record 12.4 more points per game (77.3) than the Longhorns allow (64.9).
- Tennessee has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 64.9 points.
Stream Tennessee vs. Texas live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 50.3% from the field, 15% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Texas has an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 64th.
- The Longhorns average 25.6 more points per game (82.7) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.1).
- Texas has an 11-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last season at home, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).
- Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last year, allowing 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.
- Tennessee made 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Texas scored 77.6 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged on the road (73.0).
- In 2023-24, the Longhorns conceded 14.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (77.5).
- At home, Texas knocked down 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Texas’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.7%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 67-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|W 76-52
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|L 73-43
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2024
|Northwestern State
|W 77-53
|Moody Center
|1/4/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|L 80-60
|Reed Arena
|1/7/2025
|Auburn
|L 87-82
|Moody Center
|1/11/2025
|Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/18/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.