How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12
Published 9:18 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025
There are 16 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Texas Longhorns versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Washington Huskies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston College Eagles at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Northwestern Wildcats at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida State Seminoles at No. 24 California Golden Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Penn State Lady Lions at No. 4 USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
