How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 12 Published 9:18 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

There are 16 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Texas Longhorns versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Washington Huskies at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston College Eagles at No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Auburn Tigers at No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at No. 24 California Golden Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Penn State Lady Lions at No. 4 USC Trojans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

