Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 41 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:08 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.
  • Marchessault has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 22 different games.
  • Marchessault has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 22 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.
  • It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
  • The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
41 Games 1
30 Points 0
14 Goals 0
16 Assists 0

