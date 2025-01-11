Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 41 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:08 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.

Marchessault has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 22 different games.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in 22 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.

It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.

The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 30 Points 0 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

