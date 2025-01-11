Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 41 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:08 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.
- Marchessault has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 22 different games.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 22 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.
- It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
- The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|41
|Games
|1
|30
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: