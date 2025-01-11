NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 12 Published 7:17 pm Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Denver Nuggets versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of many strong options on today’s NBA schedule.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 12

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI

MSG and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and ALT

KFAA and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.6 total projected points)

Over (232.6 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSIN

FDSOH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -16.5

Thunder -16.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 19.2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.6 total projected points)

Over (224.6 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOK

MNMT and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-BOS and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

