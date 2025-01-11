Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 37 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -22, and is averaging 23:11 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 18 games, and has 27 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 37 opportunities).

Through 37 games played this season, he has put up 27 points, with nine multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +42, the team is second-best in the league in that category.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 37 Games 1 27 Points 0 8 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

id: