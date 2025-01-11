Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 37 games, Josi has a plus-minus rating of -22, and is averaging 23:11 on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 18 games, and has 27 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 37 opportunities).
  • Through 37 games played this season, he has put up 27 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have given up 110 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +42, the team is second-best in the league in that category.
  • The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
37 Games 1
27 Points 0
8 Goals 0
19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup