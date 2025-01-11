Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
- O’Reilly has 25 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 20 different games.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and three assists.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
- In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 38 games, he has 25 points, with three multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
- The Capitals have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|38
|Games
|1
|25
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
