Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.

O’Reilly has 25 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 20 different games.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and three assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 38 games, he has 25 points, with three multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.

The Capitals have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 38 Games 1 25 Points 1 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

