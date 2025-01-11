Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
  • O’Reilly has 25 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 20 different games.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and three assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
  • In 19 of the 38 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 38 games, he has 25 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 110 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
  • It has the second-best goal differential in the league at +42.
  • The Capitals have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
38 Games 1
25 Points 1
12 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - January 11

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup