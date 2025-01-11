Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11
Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 17:55 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
- Stamkos has 25 points overall, picking up at least one point in 20 different games.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
- In 20 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 41 games, he has 25 points, with five multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
- The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|41
|Games
|1
|25
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|0
