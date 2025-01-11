Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11 Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 17:55 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

Stamkos has 25 points overall, picking up at least one point in 20 different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

In 20 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 41 games, he has 25 points, with five multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 41 Games 1 25 Points 1 12 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

