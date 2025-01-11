Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – January 11

Published 5:27 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 17:55 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
  • Stamkos has 25 points overall, picking up at least one point in 20 different games.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
  • In 20 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 41 games, he has 25 points, with five multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 110 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
  • Its +42 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
  • The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
41 Games 1
25 Points 1
12 Goals 1
13 Assists 0

