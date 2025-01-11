Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11?
Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 11, 2025
Can we count on Roman Josi finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In six of 37 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (four shots).
- Josi has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
- Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|32:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:27
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|L 3-1
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
