Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 11? Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 11, 2025

Can we count on Roman Josi finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In six of 37 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (four shots).

Josi has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 110 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

