Auburn vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 25

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-0 SEC) versus the Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Auburn Stat Tennessee 86.6 Points For 77.1 66 Points Against 57.9 50.6% Field Goal % 46.3% 39.4% Opponent Field Goal % 35.8% 37.7% Three Point % 34.6% 31.6% Opponent Three Point % 24.8%

Auburn’s Top Players

Johni Broome leads the Tigers in points, rebounds and assists. He contributes 17.9 points per game while also adding 10.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Miles Kelly is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, connecting on 2.3 per game.

Chad Baker-Mazara leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Broome collects 2.7 blocks an outing to pace Auburn.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 19 points per game and also tacks on 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

The Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists are Igor Milicic Jr. (8.6 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (7.6 assists per game).

Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.7 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.5 per game).

