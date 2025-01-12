Hawks vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25

Published 5:24 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-31) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The matchup airs on SportsNet and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Raptors 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Raptors
117.2 Points Avg. 111.2
119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.2
46.5% Field Goal % 46.6%
35.4% Three Point % 34.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young puts up 22.5 points per game while also adding 12.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
  • Clint Capela is responsible for 9.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
  • Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He hits 2.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Dyson Daniels averages 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.

Raptors’ Top Players

  • RJ Barrett holds the top spot on the Raptors scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 22.7 points and 5.9 assists per game.
  • This season, Jakob Poeltl has a statline of 14.9 points, 2.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.
  • Gradey Dick knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • Poeltl’s 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game are key to the Raptors’ defensive effort.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/15 Bulls Away
1/18 Celtics Away
1/20 Knicks Away
1/22 Pistons Home
1/23 Raptors Home
1/25 Raptors Home
1/27 Timberwolves Away
1/30 Cavaliers Away
2/1 Pacers Away
2/3 Pistons Away
2/5 Spurs Home

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/13 Warriors Home
1/15 Celtics Home
1/17 Bucks Away
1/21 Magic Home
1/23 Hawks Away
1/25 Hawks Away
1/27 Pelicans Home
1/29 Wizards Away
1/31 Bulls Home
2/2 Clippers Home
2/4 Knicks Home

