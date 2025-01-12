Hawks vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25
Published 5:24 am Sunday, January 12, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) square off against the Toronto Raptors (8-31) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The matchup airs on SportsNet and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Raptors 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Raptors
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|111.2
|119.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.2
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.6%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|34.7%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young puts up 22.5 points per game while also adding 12.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
- Clint Capela is responsible for 9.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from long distance. He hits 2.9 shots from deep per game.
- Dyson Daniels averages 3.1 steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.
Raptors’ Top Players
- RJ Barrett holds the top spot on the Raptors scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 22.7 points and 5.9 assists per game.
- This season, Jakob Poeltl has a statline of 14.9 points, 2.7 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Gradey Dick knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Poeltl’s 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game are key to the Raptors’ defensive effort.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
Raptors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/13
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|1/17
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/21
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/31
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/4
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
