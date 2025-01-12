How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12 Published 1:16 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (13-2) will try to extend a four-game road winning run when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you want to watch this game, you can find it on SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Volunteers are the best squad in the country (96.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 282nd (68.8 points allowed per game).

Arkansas ranks 179th in college basketball with 32.6 rebounds per contest, but it is giving up 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth-worst in college basketball.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 27th in the nation in assists at 17.6 per game.

Arkansas is averaging 14.9 turnovers per game (127th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (322nd-ranked).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (12.0). They are 111th in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

This year, Arkansas is giving up 6.8 threes per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 30.8% (190th-ranked) from downtown.

The Volunteers attempt 54.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 45.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67% of the Volunteers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 33% are 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in points scored (96.6 per game) and 282nd in points conceded (68.8).

Tennessee is the 11th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (39.3) and is ranked 141st in rebounds allowed (30.7).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 27th in the country in assists at 17.6 per game.

Tennessee is 106th in the country in turnovers per game (14.5) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (24.6).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (12.0). They are 111th in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

Tennessee is 29th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (4.5 per game) and 35th in 3-point percentage defensively (26.3%).

The Volunteers take 54.9% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 45.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67% of the Volunteers’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 33% are 3-pointers.

Arkansas’ Top Players

Razorbacks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Izzy Higginbottom 18 24.4 3.9 3.8 1.2 0.2 1.1 Kiki Smith 18 10.7 2.1 2.5 0.7 0.2 2.2 Carly Keats 18 8.1 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.6 Vera Ojenuwa 18 7.8 7.4 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.1 Phoenix Stotijn 7 7.0 1.6 1.9 0.4 0.0 1.0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 15 18.2 5.6 3.3 3.5 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 13 14.0 2.9 1.6 1.5 0.2 3.1 Ruby Whitehorn 15 12.7 5.0 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 15 11.9 3.7 5.3 1.3 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 15 10.7 5.6 0.8 1.0 0.4 0.5

Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 12 vs. Tennessee at 1:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Alabama at 5:00 PM ET

January 23 at Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Kentucky at 12:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 PM ET

February 3 vs. Florida at 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

