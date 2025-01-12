How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 12 Published 1:16 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (13-2) will look to build on a four-game road winning run when squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you want to know how to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Razorbacks are 96th in the nation in points scored (70.9 per game) and 19th-worst in points allowed (73.7).

Tennessee is top-25 this year in rebounding, ranking 11th-best in college basketball with 39.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 141st with 30.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 10.2 assists per game, the Razorbacks are 328th in the nation.

With 24.6 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee ranks fourth-best in college basketball. It ranks 106th in college basketball by committing 14.5 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25, the Razorbacks are 63rd in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 170th in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

So far this year, Tennessee is ceding 4.5 three-pointers per game (29th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 26.3% (35th-ranked) from three-point land.

The Razorbacks take 40.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.7% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 59.9% of their shots, with 69.3% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 15 18.2 5.6 3.3 3.5 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 13 14.0 2.9 1.6 1.5 0.2 3.1 Ruby Whitehorn 15 12.7 5.0 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 15 11.9 3.7 5.3 1.3 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 15 10.7 5.6 0.8 1.0 0.4 0.5

Arkansas’ Top Players

Razorbacks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Izzy Higginbottom 18 24.4 3.9 3.8 1.2 0.2 1.1 Kiki Smith 18 10.7 2.1 2.5 0.7 0.2 2.2 Carly Keats 18 8.1 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.6 Vera Ojenuwa 18 7.8 7.4 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.1 Phoenix Stotijn 7 7.0 1.6 1.9 0.4 0.0 1.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

Arkansas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 12 vs. Tennessee at 1:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Alabama at 5:00 PM ET

January 23 at Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Kentucky at 12:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 PM ET

February 3 vs. Florida at 7:00 PM ET

