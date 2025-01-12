January 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:12 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

There are several strong matchups on today’s NHL schedule, including a Minnesota Wild squaring off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Looking for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch January 12 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Seattle Kraken @ Detroit Red Wings 3 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Dallas Stars @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Pittsburgh Penguins 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

