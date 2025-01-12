January 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 12:12 am Sunday, January 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

There are several strong matchups on today’s NHL schedule, including a Minnesota Wild squaring off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Looking for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 12 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Seattle Kraken @ Detroit Red Wings 3 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Dallas Stars @ Ottawa Senators 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Anaheim Ducks @ Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Pittsburgh Penguins 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Minnesota Wild @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

January 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup