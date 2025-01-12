NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 13

Published 10:17 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 13

Today’s NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the contests is the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Houston Rockets.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Spread: Timberwolves -13.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Spread: Knicks -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Spread: Warriors -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
  • Total: 228.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Spread: Rockets -2.5
  • Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
  • Total: 236.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Spread: Lakers -3.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
  • Total: 223.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Clippers -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
  • Total: 215.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

