NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 13 Published 10:17 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025

Today’s NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the contests is the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Houston Rockets.

Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 13

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -13.5

Timberwolves -13.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)

Over (224 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN

MNMT and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET

MSG and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -4.5

Warriors -4.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN

NBCS-BA and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 3.1 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)

Over (229.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE

NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers -5.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)

Over (218.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN

FDSSC and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: