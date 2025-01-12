NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 13
Published 10:17 pm Sunday, January 12, 2025
Today’s NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the contests is the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Houston Rockets.
Prior to today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 13
Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -13.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -4.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Rockets -2.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 3.1 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Lakers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Clippers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
