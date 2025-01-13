Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, January 13
Published 3:22 am Monday, January 13, 2025
In college basketball action on Monday, the Texas Southern Tigers versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +14.5 vs. Texas Southern
- Matchup: Texas Southern Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: Texas Southern by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Southern (-14.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Nicholls State +1.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Incarnate Word (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Coppin State +13.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Coppin State Eagles at Howard Bison
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: Howard by 10.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Howard (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Alcorn State +1.5 vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: Alcorn State by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Norfolk State -9.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 12 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Norfolk State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +3.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: SFA by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maryland-Eastern Shore +13.5 vs. South Carolina State
- Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: South Carolina State by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina State (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Delaware State +4.5 vs. North Carolina Central
- Matchup: Delaware State Hornets at North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: North Carolina Central by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Carolina Central (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Jackson State -9.5 vs. Alabama A&M
- Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: Jackson State by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jackson State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Lamar -13.5 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 13
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 14.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lamar (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: