Claiborne School Board honors John Roy for his book Devils to Dogs
January 13, 2025

Local author John Roy was recognized at Thursday’s Claiborne County School Board meeting for his book “Devils to Dogs: The history of Claiborne County Football 1964-2002.”

“Our community has received a wonderful gift from Mr. John Roy. I cannot imagine how many hours he has devoted to completing research, collecting photographs, crafting out an outline, and formatting the pages of his book,” Director of School Meredith Arnold said. “This book not only documents football history for Claiborne County High School, but turning the pages sparks happy memories for so many Blue Devils and their families. I’m sure this book was a center piece of many family conversations through the holiday season. I know it will continue to be a cherished work of art and honed as it is passed down to families over time. Tonight, the Claiborne County Board of Education and I wish to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Roy for the work that he has done.”

Arnold then introduced Wesley Stone, a former Claiborne County Blue Devil, to come and speak about the impact the book has had on the community.

Stone said he was one of many student-athletes who graduated from Claiborne County High School after wearing a football jersey on his back. He noted that his name was first listed on CCHS football roster in 1988.

“According to John’s research the Tazewell football team first played in 1926. My grandfather played on that team. Here we are, almost 100 years later, celebrating a book that was truly written from the heart,” he said.

He shared a picture of that 1926 team that appeared in the Claiborne Progress.

“I am very honored to join you this evening as a grandson of a member of that first 1926 Tazewell football team.

“John, you have given this community a great gift in writing this book. It’s a meticulously designed piece of history, and we can pull all the rosters and the schedules and stats aside and see your belief in what’s possible with respect to history. It’s authentic, it’s respectful, it’s dedication. You reminded us of what can happen when a community comes together to build an opportunity for children to grow, neighbors to come together, and businesses to invest in their community. When that happens year after year everyone wins, even if the scoreboard says otherwise.”

He shared that as he read through the book all kinds of memories came back to him from his days playing at Claiborne County High School and read the preface of the book: “My aim is that what I’ve written will trigger other good memories for those that played in, coached or watched the games.”

“I don’t know how good of a marksman he is, but he met his aim because it triggered some good memories,” Stone said. “John, I look forward to celebrating with you again when you publish your second edition when a former Claiborne High School Bulldog is in front of you and others to express the deep, sincere gratitude that we all feel tonight,” Stone said.

Arnold then called Roy up to the stage in the Soldiers’ Memorial cafeteria to present him with a certificate expressing the gratitude of the Board of Education on behalf of the community.

“As a graduate of Powell Valley High School, which shared a historical rivalry with Claiborne County High School, I’ve been able to turn through the pages of this book and realize with a smile that your works serve as a respectful reminder that we are all here to provide the best opportunities to all students,” she said. “So, thank you.”

“I’m humbled and honored to be recognized tonight by the Claiborne County Board of Education. It wasn’t something I expected while working on the book Devils to Dogs: The History of Claiborne County Football 1964-2002,” Roy shared on Facebook after the meeting. “It is rewarding to know so many people really get the purpose of this book, and Wesley Stone, you could not have said it better in your wonderful speech. It’s a book about community and moments that brought us all together. Thank you all!”