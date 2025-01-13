How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14 Published 12:36 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

There are plenty of betting options to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the Vegas Golden Knights facing off against the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14. To get you ready to make a bet or build a parlay, check out our best bets and predictions below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals 24 times this season.

A total of 17 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.3 less than the combined scoring averages for the Golden Knights (3.42) and Predators (2.4).

This game’s over/under is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Golden Knights Moneyline: -115

The Golden Knights are 24-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas is 21-9 (victorious in 70.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Golden Knights’ implied win probability is 53.5%.

Predators Moneyline: -105

Nashville has three wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 18 times).

The Predators have three victories in games with moneyline odds of -105 or longer (in 18 chances).

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 51.2% based on the moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Golden Knights Points Leaders

Jack Eichel is one of Vegas’ leading contributors this season with 54 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 8.7%.

Mark Stone has 12 goals and 26 assists for Vegas to compile 38 total points (1.1 per game).

Through 42 games, Shea Theodore has proven himself as an important offensive option for Vegas. He has 35 points (four goals and 31 assists).

In 27 games played this season, Adin Hill (18-7-2) has given up 67 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg’s 11 goals and 24 assists in 42 matchups give him 35 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Marchessault’s 31 points this season, including 14 goals and 17 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Roman Josi has eight goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 28.

Juuse Saros has a record of 9-18-6 in 33 games this season, conceding 89 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 822 saves and a .902 save percentage, 29th in the league.

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185 1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155 1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207 1/14/2025 Predators – Away -115 1/17/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/18/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 1/20/2025 Blues – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home -105 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Vegas vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: