How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14
Published 12:36 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
There are plenty of betting options to take into account for the upcoming contest that has the Vegas Golden Knights facing off against the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 14. To get you ready to make a bet or build a parlay, check out our best bets and predictions below.
Golden Knights vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals 24 times this season.
- A total of 17 of Nashville’s games have finished with more than 5.5 goals this season.
- The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.3 less than the combined scoring averages for the Golden Knights (3.42) and Predators (2.4).
- This game’s over/under is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Golden Knights Moneyline: -115
- The Golden Knights are 24-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas is 21-9 (victorious in 70.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Golden Knights’ implied win probability is 53.5%.
Predators Moneyline: -105
- Nashville has three wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 18 times).
- The Predators have three victories in games with moneyline odds of -105 or longer (in 18 chances).
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 51.2% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Vegas 4, Nashville 3
Golden Knights Points Leaders
- Jack Eichel is one of Vegas’ leading contributors this season with 54 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 8.7%.
- Mark Stone has 12 goals and 26 assists for Vegas to compile 38 total points (1.1 per game).
- Through 42 games, Shea Theodore has proven himself as an important offensive option for Vegas. He has 35 points (four goals and 31 assists).
- In 27 games played this season, Adin Hill (18-7-2) has given up 67 goals.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg’s 11 goals and 24 assists in 42 matchups give him 35 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Jonathan Marchessault’s 31 points this season, including 14 goals and 17 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Roman Josi has eight goals and 20 assists, for a season point total of 28.
- Juuse Saros has a record of 9-18-6 in 33 games this season, conceding 89 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 822 saves and a .902 save percentage, 29th in the league.
Golden Knights’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/9/2025
|Islanders
|L 4-0
|Home
|-185
|1/11/2025
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|-155
|1/12/2025
|Wild
|W 4-1
|Home
|-207
|1/14/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-115
|1/17/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20/2025
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|W 4-1
|Away
|-101
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|L 5-2
|Away
|+133
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|L 4-1
|Home
|-143
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|–
|Home
|-105
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|–
|Home
|–
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
Vegas vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
