How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

The contest between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 5.5-goal over/under 17 times.

In Vegas’ 43 games this season, 24 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5.

These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.3200000000000003 more than the over/under for this contest.

These two teams are allowing a combined 5.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -110

The Predators have won 41.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (10-14).

Nashville is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

The Predators have a 52.4% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Golden Knights Moneyline: -110

In Vegas’ 10 games as the moneyline underdog this season, it has five wins.

When the Golden Knights’ moneyline odds are -110 or longer, they have won five games out of 10 opportunities.

Vegas’ implied probability to win this game is 52.4% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 35 points in 42 games.

Having scored 14 goals and adding 17 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville through 42 games.

Roman Josi has contributed 28 points for Nashville in 38 games this season, netting a goal on 7.1% of his shots and putting up eight goals and 20 assists.

In 33 games played this season, Juuse Saros (9-18-6) has given up 89 goals.

Golden Knights Points Leaders

Jack Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas, with 54 points this season. He has recorded 11 goals and 43 assists in 42 games.

Mark Stone’s 38 points this season, including 12 goals and 26 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Vegas.

Vegas’ Shea Theodore has 35 points, courtesy of four goals (13th on team) and 31 assists (second).

Adin Hill has a record of 18-7-2 in 27 games this season, conceding 67 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 630 saves and a .904 save percentage, 26th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights – Home -110 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home – 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home –

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185 1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155 1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207 1/14/2025 Predators – Away -110 1/17/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/18/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 1/20/2025 Blues – Home –

Nashville vs. Vegas Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

