How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14
Published 12:36 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
The contest between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 5.5-goal over/under 17 times.
- In Vegas’ 43 games this season, 24 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5.
- These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.3200000000000003 more than the over/under for this contest.
- These two teams are allowing a combined 5.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -110
- The Predators have won 41.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (10-14).
- Nashville is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
- The Predators have a 52.4% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.
Golden Knights Moneyline: -110
- In Vegas’ 10 games as the moneyline underdog this season, it has five wins.
- When the Golden Knights’ moneyline odds are -110 or longer, they have won five games out of 10 opportunities.
- Vegas’ implied probability to win this game is 52.4% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Vegas 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 35 points in 42 games.
- Having scored 14 goals and adding 17 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville through 42 games.
- Roman Josi has contributed 28 points for Nashville in 38 games this season, netting a goal on 7.1% of his shots and putting up eight goals and 20 assists.
- In 33 games played this season, Juuse Saros (9-18-6) has given up 89 goals.
Golden Knights Points Leaders
- Jack Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas, with 54 points this season. He has recorded 11 goals and 43 assists in 42 games.
- Mark Stone’s 38 points this season, including 12 goals and 26 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Vegas.
- Vegas’ Shea Theodore has 35 points, courtesy of four goals (13th on team) and 31 assists (second).
- Adin Hill has a record of 18-7-2 in 27 games this season, conceding 67 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 630 saves and a .904 save percentage, 26th in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|W 4-1
|Away
|-101
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|L 5-2
|Away
|+133
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|L 4-1
|Home
|-143
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|–
|Home
|-110
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|–
|Home
|–
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
Golden Knights’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/9/2025
|Islanders
|L 4-0
|Home
|-185
|1/11/2025
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Home
|-155
|1/12/2025
|Wild
|W 4-1
|Home
|-207
|1/14/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-110
|1/17/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20/2025
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Vegas Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
