How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

Published 12:36 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

The contest between the Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday has a variety of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

  • This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 5.5-goal over/under 17 times.
  • In Vegas’ 43 games this season, 24 have finished with more goals than Tuesday’s over/under of 5.5.
  • These two teams combine for 5.8 goals per game, 0.3200000000000003 more than the over/under for this contest.
  • These two teams are allowing a combined 5.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -110

  • The Predators have won 41.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (10-14).
  • Nashville is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
  • The Predators have a 52.4% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Golden Knights Moneyline: -110

  • In Vegas’ 10 games as the moneyline underdog this season, it has five wins.
  • When the Golden Knights’ moneyline odds are -110 or longer, they have won five games out of 10 opportunities.
  • Vegas’ implied probability to win this game is 52.4% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Vegas 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 35 points in 42 games.
  • Having scored 14 goals and adding 17 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a top contributor for Nashville through 42 games.
  • Roman Josi has contributed 28 points for Nashville in 38 games this season, netting a goal on 7.1% of his shots and putting up eight goals and 20 assists.
  • In 33 games played this season, Juuse Saros (9-18-6) has given up 89 goals.

Golden Knights Points Leaders

  • Jack Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas, with 54 points this season. He has recorded 11 goals and 43 assists in 42 games.
  • Mark Stone’s 38 points this season, including 12 goals and 26 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Vegas.
  • Vegas’ Shea Theodore has 35 points, courtesy of four goals (13th on team) and 31 assists (second).
  • Adin Hill has a record of 18-7-2 in 27 games this season, conceding 67 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 630 saves and a .904 save percentage, 26th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/4/2025 Flames W 4-1 Away -101
1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133
1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143
1/14/2025 Golden Knights Home -110
1/16/2025 Blackhawks Home
1/18/2025 Wild Home
1/21/2025 Sharks Home

Golden Knights’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/9/2025 Islanders L 4-0 Home -185
1/11/2025 Rangers L 2-1 Home -155
1/12/2025 Wild W 4-1 Home -207
1/14/2025 Predators Away -110
1/17/2025 Hurricanes Away
1/18/2025 Blackhawks Away
1/20/2025 Blues Home

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Vegas Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More hockey

How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

How to Pick the Predators vs. Capitals Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 11

How to Pick the Predators vs. Capitals Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 11

How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 7

How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 7

How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 4

How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup