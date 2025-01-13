How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

Published 4:21 am Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

The Vanderbilt Commodores versus the LSU Tigers is the only game on the Monday college basketball schedule that includes an SEC team in play.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, January 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 13

Hawks vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25

Hawks vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup