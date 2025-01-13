How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 13 Published 1:18 am Monday, January 13, 2025

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked squad. That matchup is the Vanderbilt Commodores versus the LSU Tigers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: