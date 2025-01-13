Jack Eichel Injury Status – Golden Knights vs. Predators Injury Report January 14

Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jack Eichel Injury Status - Golden Knights vs. Predators Injury Report January 14

Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) have three players on the injury report, including Jack Eichel, for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (13-22-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jordan Gustafson C Out Undisclosed
Lukas Cormier D Out Undisclosed
Jack Eichel C Questionable Illness

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

  • The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the league (147 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Vegas has allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • They have the league’s fourth-best goal differential at +34.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 101 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.
  • Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (132 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
  • They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -31.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Golden Knights (-111) Predators (-109) 6

