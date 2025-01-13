Jack Eichel Injury Status – Golden Knights vs. Predators Injury Report January 14 Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) have three players on the injury report, including Jack Eichel, for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (13-22-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Gustafson C Out Undisclosed Lukas Cormier D Out Undisclosed Jack Eichel C Questionable Illness

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the league (147 total, 3.4 per game).

Vegas has allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.

They have the league’s fourth-best goal differential at +34.

Predators Season Insights

With 101 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.

Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (132 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -31.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-111) Predators (-109) 6

