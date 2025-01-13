Jack Eichel Injury Status – Golden Knights vs. Predators Injury Report January 14
Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) have three players on the injury report, including Jack Eichel, for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (13-22-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jordan Gustafson
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Lukas Cormier
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jack Eichel
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the league (147 total, 3.4 per game).
- Vegas has allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
- They have the league’s fourth-best goal differential at +34.
Predators Season Insights
- With 101 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.
- Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (132 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -31.
Golden Knights vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-111)
|Predators (-109)
|6
