Published 4:17 am Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Monday’s NHL slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Monday is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch January 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Florida Panthers @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

