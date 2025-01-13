January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday’s NHL slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Monday is available to you, with the information provided below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Florida Panthers @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Los Angeles Kings @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: