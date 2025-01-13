Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Golden Knights Injury Report January 14
Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ (13-22-7) injury report has five players listed heading into their Tuesday, January 14 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jack Eichel
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jordan Gustafson
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Lukas Cormier
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 101 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Nashville has allowed 132 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -31 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (147 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Vegas allows 2.6 goals per game (113 total), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +34, they are fourth-best in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.