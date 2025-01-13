Maxine Bray Snively, 83

Published 9:18 am Monday, January 13, 2025

Maxine Bray Snively, age 83, of New Tazewell, TN was born on November 30, 1941, and went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2025.

Maxine was saved at a young age and proudly served the Lord her whole life. She went on 9 mission trips both locally and internationally and financially supported many more. Maxine was a member of New Tazewell Methodist Church.

In May 1964, Maxine graduated with her degree in Pharmacy, and later that year she completed her Pharmacy internship at the 97th General Army Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. She worked full time at various drugstores and from 1998 – 2004 she worked for the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Inspector. Maxine rounded her career out at Value Rx as a relief Pharmacist.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents: William and Virginia Coldiron. Sister: Sarah Camden. Husband: Roscoe Bray, the love of her life for 27 years. David Snively, her cherished companion and second husband of 25 years.

She is survived by her son: Bo (Glenda) Bray. Daughter: Mary Ruth (Paul) Paul. Daughter: Rachel (Roy) Simmons. Six Grandchildren: Bridgette (Frankie) Vickers, Scott (Amanda) Bray, Jessica (Rodney) Smith, Maryanne (James) Gregory, Justin (Hannah) Simmons, Cassie (Aubry) Cox and ten great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2025, from 1 until 2 PM at Poplar Grove Baptist Church; 2322 Hwy 830 Corbin, KY 40701. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM in the chapel.

Officiating: Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton