NBA Best Bets: Suns vs. Hawks Picks for January 14 Published 10:33 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (19-19) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

If you want to gain an edge on Tuesday’s game, check out the best bets on the board below (according to our computer predictions).

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Suns vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Phoenix is 14-24-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 15-23-0 this year.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Suns are 9-14.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 11-11 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (235.5)





The Suns and their opponents have scored more than 235.5 points in 10 of 38 games this season.

The Hawks have played 24 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 235.5 points.

Phoenix has an average total of 227 in its outings this year, 8.5 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s contests this season is 234.6, 0.9 more points than this game’s point total.

The Suns score the 18th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the 10th-most.

The Hawks have allowed the 25th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Suns have given up the 15th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (+110)

The Suns have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 15 (68.2%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (47.8%) in those games.

This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 19 games, or 73.7%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Suns.

