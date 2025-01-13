NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 14
Published 10:16 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
The Phoenix Suns versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 14
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -10.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -1.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Bulls -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Bucks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Trail Blazers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
