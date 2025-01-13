NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 14 Published 10:16 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

The Phoenix Suns versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of many strong options on today’s NBA slate.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 14

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -10.5

Thunder -10.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.3 total projected points)

Over (218.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOK

NBCS-PH and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.8 total projected points)

Over (231.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -1.5

Suns -1.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)

Over (231.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls -2.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 9.4 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 9.4 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)

Over (232 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports

CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks -2.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 2.8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 2.8 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSWI

NBCS-CA and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -4.5

Nuggets -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.5 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)

Over (232.2 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX

TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Trail Blazers -6.5

Trail Blazers -6.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.6 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 2.6 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)

Over (222.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and YES

KATU, KUNP, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

