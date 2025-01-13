Suns vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 14 Published 4:33 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

Let’s check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (19-19), which currently includes six players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (19-19, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Suns enter this game on the heels of a 120-113 victory over the Hornets on Sunday. Devin Booker recorded 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Suns.

The Hawks lost their most recent game 123-115 against the Suns on Thursday. Young scored a team-high 21 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Grayson Allen SG Questionable Knee 11 3.1 1.8 Jusuf Nurkic C Out Illness 8.6 9.2 1.9

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.4 12.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 11.2 2.9 2.4

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Suns vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1.5 235.5

