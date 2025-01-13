Suns vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 14
Published 4:33 pm Monday, January 13, 2025
Let’s check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (19-19), which currently includes six players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (19-19, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Suns enter this game on the heels of a 120-113 victory over the Hornets on Sunday. Devin Booker recorded 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Suns.
The Hawks lost their most recent game 123-115 against the Suns on Thursday. Young scored a team-high 21 points for the Hawks in the loss.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11
|3.1
|1.8
|Jusuf Nurkic
|C
|Out
|Illness
|8.6
|9.2
|1.9
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|19.8
|10.1
|5.3
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|22.5
|3.4
|12.1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.2
|2.9
|2.4
Suns vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Suns vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-1.5
|235.5
