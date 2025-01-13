Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 13

Published 3:18 am Monday, January 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

The UCLA Bruins versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is the only game on Monday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in play. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: UCLA 73, Rutgers 71
  • Projected Favorite: UCLA by 2.1 points
  • Pick ATS: Rutgers (+2.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
  • Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

