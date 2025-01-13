Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Suns Injury Report January 14 Published 4:33 pm Monday, January 13, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (19-19) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 PM ET. The Suns have zero players on the injury report.

The Hawks dropped their most recent outing 123-115 against the Suns on Thursday. In the Hawks’ loss, Young led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding two rebounds and seven assists).

The Suns enter this game after a 120-113 win over the Hornets on Sunday. In the Suns’ win, Devin Booker led the way with 30 points (adding five rebounds and eight assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.4 12.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 11.2 2.9 2.4 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG – – – – – – –

Hawks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

