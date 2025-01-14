Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, January 14
Published 3:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The matchups on the Tuesday college basketball slate for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Ball State Cardinals squaring off against the Ohio Bobcats at Convocation Center Ohio.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Ball State +10.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Ohio by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wyoming +14.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-14.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Auburn -7.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Auburn by 10.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn (-7.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Texas A&M +5.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Kentucky by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: DePaul +13.5 vs. Marquette
- Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-13.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: North Texas -3.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Jose State +10.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-10.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Ole Miss +10.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Illinois -3.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Texas Tech -6.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 14
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 8.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-6.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: