Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 15
Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) are monitoring six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, ahead of their Wednesday, January 15 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (18-21) at United Center. The Bulls have listed four injured players. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Bulls suffered a 124-119 loss to the Kings. Zach LaVine’s team-leading 36 points paced the Bulls in the loss.
The Hawks enter this matchup on the heels of a 123-115 loss to the Suns on Thursday. Young recorded 21 points, two rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Coby White
|PG
|Questionable
|Eye
|18.4
|3.4
|4.7
|Adama Sanogo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2
|1.5
|0.3
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Out
|Leg
|6.9
|2.8
|0.6
|Ayo Dosunmu
|SG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|12.6
|3.9
|4.8
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|22.5
|3.4
|12.1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.2
|2.9
|2.4
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Shoulder
|19.8
|10.1
|5.3
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
