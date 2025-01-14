Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 15 Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) are monitoring six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, ahead of their Wednesday, January 15 matchup with the Chicago Bulls (18-21) at United Center. The Bulls have listed four injured players. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Bulls suffered a 124-119 loss to the Kings. Zach LaVine’s team-leading 36 points paced the Bulls in the loss.

The Hawks enter this matchup on the heels of a 123-115 loss to the Suns on Thursday. Young recorded 21 points, two rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Coby White PG Questionable Eye 18.4 3.4 4.7 Adama Sanogo C Out Knee 2 1.5 0.3 Torrey Craig SF Out Leg 6.9 2.8 0.6 Ayo Dosunmu SG Questionable Achilles 12.6 3.9 4.8

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 22.5 3.4 12.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 11.2 2.9 2.4 Jalen Johnson SF Out Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

