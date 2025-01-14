Buy Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators on January 14 Published 5:39 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Keep an eye on Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg in particular on Tuesday, when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total: 6

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Players to Watch

Golden Knights Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jack Eichel 42 11 43 54 Mark Stone 29 12 26 38 Shea Theodore 42 4 31 35 Ivan Barbashev 33 15 15 30 Tomas Hertl 43 12 17 29 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 42 11 24 35 Jonathan Marchessault 42 14 17 31 Roman Josi 38 8 20 28 Steven Stamkos 42 12 13 25 Ryan O’Reilly 39 12 13 25

Golden Knights vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Golden Knights net the fourth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 147 this season.

Vegas has given up the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 113 (2.6 per game).

The Golden Knights’ offense is seventh the league with a 25.74% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have scored 101 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville has conceded 3.1 goals per game, and 132 total, which ranks 18th among all league teams.

The Predators have a 19.83% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 20 percentage.

