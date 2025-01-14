Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 18:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
- Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 25 games, with 35 points in total.
- Forsberg has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
- Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Golden Knights are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|42
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|11
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
