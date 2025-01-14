Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.

Forsberg has gotten at least one point in 25 games, with 35 points in total.

Forsberg has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 25 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 42 Games 0 35 Points 0 11 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: