Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 41 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of -15, and is averaging 17:03 on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
- In 13 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have given up 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
- The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|41
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: