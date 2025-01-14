Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 41 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of -15, and is averaging 17:03 on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
  • In 13 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have given up 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
41 Games 0
17 Points 0
7 Goals 0
10 Assists 0

