How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14 Published 9:14 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes five games with an SEC team in play. Among those games is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Florida Gators

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

