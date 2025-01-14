How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

Published 9:14 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes five games with an SEC team in play. Among those games is the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Florida Gators

Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 27

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Jan. 27

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 14

How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 14

How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup