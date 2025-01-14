How to Watch the Suns vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 14 Published 12:45 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (19-19) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

AZFamily, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 15-8 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Suns are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The 112.3 points per game the Suns average are 7.5 fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.8).

Phoenix has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 119.8 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Atlanta has a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Hawks score only 3.5 more points per game (117.2) than the Suns allow (113.7).

Atlanta has put together a 16-9 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better at home this season, scoring 113.3 points per game, compared to 111.2 per game away from home.

In 2024-25, Phoenix is ceding 111.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 116.5.

The Suns are making 13.9 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than they’re averaging away from home (14.3, 38.9%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 115.5 on the road. But they’re not as good defensively, conceding 120.6 points per game at home, and 119.2 on the road.

Atlanta gives up 120.6 points per game at home, and 119.2 on the road.

At home the Hawks are averaging 29.9 assists per game, 0.1 less than on the road (30).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Grayson Allen Questionable Knee Jusuf Nurkic Out Illness

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Trae Young Questionable Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Knee Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Out Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal

id: