How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the UConn Huskies taking on the St. John’s Red Storm.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 UConn Huskies at St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Penn State Lady Lions at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

