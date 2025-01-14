How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15 Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Ranked squads will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the UConn Huskies taking on the St. John’s Red Storm.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 6 UConn Huskies at St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Penn State Lady Lions at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 4 USC Trojans

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

