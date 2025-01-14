Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on Marchessault in the Predators-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 42 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.

He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 31 points in all.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages three shots per game.

In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 42 games, he has 31 points, with seven multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Golden Knights

