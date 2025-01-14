Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on Marchessault in the Predators-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 42 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.
- He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 31 points in all.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages three shots per game.
- In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 42 games, he has 31 points, with seven multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Golden Knights
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: