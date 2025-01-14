Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on Marchessault in the Predators-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 42 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:10 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.
  • He has had at least one point in 23 games, and has 31 points in all.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages three shots per game.
  • In 22 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 42 games, he has 31 points, with seven multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 113 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Golden Knights have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Golden Knights

