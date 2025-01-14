Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Vegas Golden Knights. If you’re considering a bet on Josi against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 38 games, Josi has averaged 23:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -23.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 19 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
  • Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 18 times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).
  • Through 38 games, he has 28 points, with nine multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
  • With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Golden Knights are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
38 Games 0
28 Points 0
8 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

