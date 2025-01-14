Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Vegas Golden Knights. If you’re considering a bet on Josi against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Josi Prop Insights
- In 38 games, Josi has averaged 23:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -23.
- He has gotten at least one point in 19 games, and has 28 points in all.
- Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.
- Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 18 times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).
- Through 38 games, he has 28 points, with nine multi-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
- With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
- The Golden Knights are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|38
|Games
|0
|28
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|20
|Assists
|0
