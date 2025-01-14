Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Vegas Golden Knights. If you’re considering a bet on Josi against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 38 games, Josi has averaged 23:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -23.

He has gotten at least one point in 19 games, and has 28 points in all.

Josi has picked up one goal and 11 assists on the power play.

Josi averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 18 times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).

Through 38 games, he has 28 points, with nine multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

With a goal differential of +34, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.

The Golden Knights are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 38 Games 0 28 Points 0 8 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: