Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
- O’Reilly has 25 points overall, getting at least one point in 20 different games.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 19 times this season in games with a set points prop (38 opportunities).
- Through 39 games played this season, he has put up 25 points, with three multi-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|39
|Games
|0
|25
|Points
|0
|12
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
