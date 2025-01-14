Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.
  • O’Reilly has 25 points overall, getting at least one point in 20 different games.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 19 times this season in games with a set points prop (38 opportunities).
  • Through 39 games played this season, he has put up 25 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
39 Games 0
25 Points 0
12 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup