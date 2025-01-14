Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:33 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -15.

O’Reilly has 25 points overall, getting at least one point in 20 different games.

On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 19 times this season in games with a set points prop (38 opportunities).

Through 39 games played this season, he has put up 25 points, with three multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

The Golden Knights have conceded 113 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

Its +34 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Golden Knights have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 39 Games 0 25 Points 0 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

