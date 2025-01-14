Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14 Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 42 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.

He has gotten at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 20 times this season in games with a set points prop (42 opportunities).

Through 42 games played this season, he has put up 25 points, with five multi-point games.

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.

The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas 42 Games 0 25 Points 0 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

