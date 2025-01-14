Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 42 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 20 times this season in games with a set points prop (42 opportunities).
  • Through 42 games played this season, he has put up 25 points, with five multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Golden Knights Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.
  • The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Golden Knights

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vegas
42 Games 0
25 Points 0
12 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game - January 14

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup