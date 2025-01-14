Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game – January 14
Published 5:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 42 games, Stamkos has averaged 17:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
- He has gotten at least one point in 20 games, and has 25 points in all.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated seven goals and five assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 20 times this season in games with a set points prop (42 opportunities).
- Through 42 games played this season, he has put up 25 points, with five multi-point games.
Golden Knights Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 113 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
- It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +34.
- The Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Golden Knights
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|42
|Games
|0
|25
|Points
|0
|12
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
id: