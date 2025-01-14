Suns vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 14 Published 6:16 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (19-19) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (19-19) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE.

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: AZFamily and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Suns vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 117 – Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

Hawks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.7)

Hawks (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.6

The Hawks’ .395 ATS win percentage (15-23-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns’ .368 mark (14-24-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That’s more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Phoenix does it less often (44.7% of the time) than Atlanta (65.8%).

The Suns have a .682 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-7) this season, higher than the .478 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-12).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns rank 15th in the NBA with 112.3 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank 18th with 113.7 points allowed per contest.

With 42.4 boards per game, Phoenix is 25th in the NBA. It gives up 44.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Suns rank 10th in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

Phoenix ranks third-worst in the NBA with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in league).

The Suns are sinking 14.1 three-pointers per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 37.6% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the sixth-ranked team in the league (117.2 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (119.8 points allowed per game).

Atlanta collects 45.1 rebounds per game and give up 44.6 boards, ranking 10th and 20th, respectively, in the league.

With 29.9 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 24th in the league in committing them (15.2 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

The Hawks make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 18th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

