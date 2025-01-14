Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 15 Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Wednesday’s game that pits the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) against the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 15.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgia should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 11.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 132.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -719, Georgia +500

Tennessee vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Georgia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Georgia

Pick ATS: Georgia (+11.5)

Georgia (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread this season is 10-6-0, while Georgia’s is 9-7-0. Both the Volunteers and the Bulldogs are 6-10-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams average 157 points per game, 24.5 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while Georgia has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.1 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +308 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.2 points per game.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. It is recording 36.3 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.5 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (136th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make at a 24.8% rate.

The Volunteers’ 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 76.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee has committed two fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (75th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (143rd in college basketball).

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 79.9 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (28th in college basketball). They have a +251 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Georgia accumulates rank 43rd in college basketball, 10 more than the 25.9 its opponents collect.

Georgia connects on 7 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball) at a 33% rate (227th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 28% from beyond the arc.

Georgia and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 13 per game (307th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (98th in college basketball).

