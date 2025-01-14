Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 14
Published 8:11 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Nine games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Indiana 73
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5.8 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Ole Miss 74
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 8 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Mississippi State 71
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 10.9 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 78, Texas A&M 76
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.3 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 80, DePaul 69
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 10.7 points
- Pick ATS: DePaul (+13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 80, Missouri 72
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 8.4 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Ohio State 74
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 4.4 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 3 Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 85, Miami (FL) 61
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 24.1 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-22.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 25 Baylor Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 78, Baylor 72
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 5.8 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (-5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
