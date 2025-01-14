Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 14? Published 12:23 am Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In nine of 39 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 113 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT

Predators vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

