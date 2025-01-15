Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 16
Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the Oregon State Beavers is one of many strong options on Thursday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Oregon State +9.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Jacksonville State +1.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Jacksonville State by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Idaho State -1.5 vs. Montana State
- Matchup: Montana State Bobcats at Idaho State Bengals
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Idaho State by 4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Idaho State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Pepperdine +6.5 vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: San Francisco Dons at Pepperdine Waves
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Marshall +5.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: James Madison by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maryland -1.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-1.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: NJIT +8.5 vs. Maine
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears at NJIT Highlanders
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Maine by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maine (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Michigan -10.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-10.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rutgers +8.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-8.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UNC Wilmington -5.5 vs. Northeastern
- Matchup: Northeastern Huskies at UNC Wilmington Seahawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- Computer Projection: UNC Wilmington by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Wilmington (-5.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
