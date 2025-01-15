Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 16

Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the Oregon State Beavers is one of many strong options on Thursday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Oregon State +9.5 vs. Gonzaga

  • Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Oregon State Beavers
  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Jacksonville State +1.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

  • Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: Jacksonville State by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Louisiana Tech (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Idaho State -1.5 vs. Montana State

  • Matchup: Montana State Bobcats at Idaho State Bengals
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: Idaho State by 4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Idaho State (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Pepperdine +6.5 vs. San Francisco

  • Matchup: San Francisco Dons at Pepperdine Waves
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: San Francisco by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: San Francisco (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Marshall +5.5 vs. James Madison

  • Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at James Madison Dukes
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: James Madison by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: James Madison (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Maryland -1.5 vs. Northwestern

  • Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: Maryland by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Maryland (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: NJIT +8.5 vs. Maine

  • Matchup: Maine Black Bears at NJIT Highlanders
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: Maine by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Maine (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Michigan -10.5 vs. Minnesota

  • Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: Michigan by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Michigan (-10.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Rutgers +8.5 vs. Nebraska

  • Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: Nebraska by 7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Nebraska (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: UNC Wilmington -5.5 vs. Northeastern

  • Matchup: Northeastern Huskies at UNC Wilmington Seahawks
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 16
  • Computer Projection: UNC Wilmington by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UNC Wilmington (-5.5)
  • TV Channel: FloCollege
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

