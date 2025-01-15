Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 15
Published 3:22 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball lineup has several interesting games, including a matchup between the Rhode Island Rams and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for 10 games below.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Rhode Island +4.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Rhode Island Rams at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-4.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Stanford +7.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNews
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: West Virginia +17.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Houston by 13 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Army +1.5 vs. Lafayette
- Matchup: Lafayette Leopards at Army Black Knights
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Army by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lafayette (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Navy +3.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Colgate by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wofford +3.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Wofford Terriers at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bradley -7.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores at Bradley Braves
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Bradley by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bradley (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Butler -6.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Butler by 9.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Butler (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: George Washington -4.5 vs. Duquesne
- Matchup: Duquesne Dukes at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 7.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgia +11.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 15
- Computer Projection: Tennessee by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.